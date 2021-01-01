Wood 3X Truss Chandelier by Stickbulb - Color: Beige - Finish: Brass - (3X-TRUSS-MA-PB-3000-120-SB-60-F)

The 3X Truss Chandelier was designed by Rux in 2015 and is made in New York City, USA. Made from either sustainably sourced or reclaimed wood and polished cast brass, this stunning chandelier is inspired by nature. The three octagonal shapes are placed in a horizontal line to create a geometric and graphic shape. Provides ambient illumination and a decorative accent to modern living rooms, dining areas, and entryways. Ships with a rectangular canopy and two 60â€ stems. Also available in 2400k, 2700k and 4000k Color Temperatures. Available with slope adapter and extra stem for hanging. Please call Customer Service to order. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige. Finish: Polished Brass Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers