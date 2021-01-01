Wood, 3-Seater Bolstered Sofa, Beige

The perfect home decor accessory to accent any corner, entryway, or table in your living room, bedroom, and office. These oak wood sofas and loveseats will be the perfect addition to your home decor and complement any of your existing furniture. Created from the highest quality oak wood, these sofas, and loveseats home accent will be a great centerpiece for your home! It has been formed from a love of design, a commitment to service, and a dedication to quality. They create and import fashion-forward items in the most popular design styles. Backed with years of experience in the textile field, they are now providing a complete home decor story. The combination of wall decor, furniture, lighting, and home accessories are all coordinated with textiles to provide a complete home look. We are committed to providing the best home decor and accent pieces at value prices.