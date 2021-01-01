Wondrux Compatible 1FT 90 Degree Micro USB to iOS OTG Data Cable Right Angle Phone Tablet Connector Cord DJI Spark, Mavic Pro, Platinum, Air, 2.

ESSENTIAL ACCESSORIES - Lets face it. The cable that comes with your drone is, shall we say, fragile. Its thin, its pretty short and its just begging to get munched up in some way that will eventually break it. Also It doesnt leave you a whole lot of options as to how you want the cable ran or your phone/tablet oriented. I cant tell you how many times an issue has been corrected simply by replacing a cable. At the very least you should keep one or more spares handy anyway. ADVANCED ENGINEERING - Unique 90 degree right-angle plug provides a slim fit in narrow spaces, best tool for connecting your iOS phone tablet to drone Transmitter and protect the end from bending. Perfect length (30cm) is enough to allow you pretty much orient your device any way you see fit without being in the way and yet remain short enough that storing them in your bag isnt an issue. FAST DATA-SYNC - Wide-diameter 23 AWG high gauge low impedance wires which enable our connector OTG line transfers data 10