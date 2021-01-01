From charlotte tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer
Advertisement
I have created a miracle fix to turn around tired, dull, dehydrated skin in a beauty flash. -Charlotte What It Is: Powered by a breakthrough Fluorescent Core Light Diffuser, it cleverly steals Uv light from its surroundings and re-emits it as skin luminosity to disguise and transform drab, sleep-deprived skin. Wonderglow is a visionary new anti-age hybrid. It's a cross between an anti-age elixir and a complexion-enhancing light diffuser to give your skin an instant spotlight effect. What It Does