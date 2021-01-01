Fill your home with the spirit of Christmas this season! The Wonderful Time Of Year Christmas Wall Plaque is a fun and festive way to decorate for the holidays. Art measures 23.5L x 1.25W x 15.75H in. Crafted of wood Hues of brown, red, and tan Reads “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” Hangs from back mounted hardware Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.