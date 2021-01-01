From buckle-down
Buckle-Down Wonder Woman Polyester Dog Collar, Small: 9 to 15-in neck, 1-in wide
**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Empower your gal pal with the Buckle-Down Wonder Woman Dog Collar. This collar features an easy-to-use, miniature seatbelt-style buckle with a simple center button that releases the clasp. It is crafted for long-lasting durability using strong stainless steel and high-density polyester. This Wonder Woman dog collar is designed with beautiful and vibrant artwork to accent your adorable amiga everywhere you go.