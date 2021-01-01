Rimmel Wonder Extension Mascara - Brown Black

Rimmel Wonder'Extension Mascara is a lash-lengthening mascara that gives the effect of lash extensions, leaving full, long and defined lashes. Formula is built with stretchy texture extends beyond the tips of your lashes. Lash grabbing brush lifts and extends as it lengthens. Clump-free, long lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof and easy to remove. How To: 1. Start with a light coat on the lashes of both eyes. 2. Apply a second coat, or as many as you feel you need. Color: Brown Black.