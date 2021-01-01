Elizabeth Arden Women's White Tea Ginger Lily Eau De Toilette Spray

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Ginger Lily Eau De Toilette Spray. White Tea Ginger Lily is imbued with the uplifting energy of spice and bright florals. The zesty burst of sparkling bitter orange balances a heart of ginger lily blossom and notes of white cedarwood for an earthy sensuality. Dynamic and passionate with an exhilarating spirit. The White Tea Collection celebrates the pleasure of a life finely crafted. Discover the simple joy of defining a moment for yourself and savoring the personal reflection that comes with it. Tailor the world to your own private pleasure. Bottle the spirit, add a touch of serenity, and enjoy. White Tea invites you to share in the beauty that surrounds you every day. Find your moment. White Tea Ginger Lily An enchanting, majestic floral fragrance that brings an unexpected twist to your every day. Inviting. Warm. Fresh.