SoundShield Women's Sport Safety Glasses Pink Frame Indoor/Outdoor Lens with NRR 25 db Silicone PermaPlugs Earplugs
ReadyMax SoundShield Womens Sport-style Safety Glasses have a slightly smaller fit than our men's Sport-style glasses. They feature our patented safety eyewear and hearing protection combination and offer a sleek, wrap-around silhouette for an active lifestyle. Perfect for outdoor use, these glasses are constructed with polycarbonate, anti-fog, scratch resistant and impact resistant lenses that absorb 99% of UV rays and ready to use, retractable PermaPlug earplugs that provide NRR 25 noise protection.