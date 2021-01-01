Sloggers Women's Size 10 Black Premium Garden Clog Shoes

This is the Sloggers "traditional" gardening clog that started it all. It's open back, slip-in design, and our signature "premium" moisture wicking, anti-microbial insole, makes this one of the best gardening clogs you can buy. Just like the shoes, it's made from 100% recyclable, medical grade material that will last for years, and of course it will hose right off clean when your work is done. They are also great for nursing, or just working around the house. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.