Fila Women's Memory Meiera 2 Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - Black/Pewter Size 6(M)
This style features a synthetic/mesh upper with a slip resistant designed outsole and composite toe for protection. The Fila Memory Meiera has a memory foam with COOLMAX sock liner which helps with support and comfort. This shoe meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 I75 C75 impact and compression ratings. This was tested in accordance with the applicable industry standards, including ASTM F2913-11. Color: BLACK/PEWTER. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.