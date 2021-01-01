From carhartt
Carhartt Women's Medium Black Canvas Crawford Bomber Jacket
This bomber with a hint of stretch is the ultimate layer for days when all you need is a light jacket. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas. Rugged Flex durable stretch technology for ease of movement. Mesh lining. Comfortable rib-knit cuffs, collar and waistband. 2-lower-front pockets. Chest map pocket. Interior pocket. Triple-stitched main seams for durability. Back length: 24.5 in. Imported. Size: medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.