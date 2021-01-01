TWISTED X Women's Lite Boot 11 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Charcoal/Turquoise Size 9(B)

The Women's 11 in. Lite Boot is a lightweight original that demands comfort. Handcrafted in TWISTED X DuraTWX hybrid performance leather and full-grain leather, to embody a more traditional work profile. This is the first style to feature TWISTED X patented CellStretch comfort technology, ensuring that every step you take is backed by superior comfort. The improved construction reduces the weight of previous TWISTED X Work styles by 15% and deliver the stability and durability that is essential to a quality work boot. They combine both a compression-molded EVA midsole with integrated CellStretch comfort technology and a nylon/glass fiber shank for substantial support. The outsole design is enhanced, achieving higher slip ratings needed in the work industry. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability, and resilience that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Charcoal/Turquoise. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.