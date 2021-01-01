Snap Jewels Women's Jewelry Charms BLACK - Phone Pop-Out Holder Snap

Phone Pop-Out Holder Snap. Bedazzle your technology with this pop socket that makes holding your phone that much easier. Plus, you can personalize this gadget with charms that feature bright colors and distinct shapes that pair well with one another to enliven your cellphone or tablet.Note: An interchangeable snap-on charm (not included) can be added for styling versatility.Compatible with all cell phones and tablets1'' H x 1.5'' diameterFace: 0.75'' '' diameterPlastic / rubberImported