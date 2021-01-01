Stephanie Johnson Women's Havana Steph Small Jewelry Case, Orange, One Size

Grounded in a bold color palette, metallic scales illuminate the surface of these shimmery bags like the bright lights of the night sky in contemporary Havana. Glisten up with one of this collection's versatile styles and instantly transform your look into one that's hot, hot, hot! Carry pills, small earrings or any number of tiny treasures in this miniature case. It includes a zippered slip pocket along with a removable plastic case, while luxe velvet lining protects what you hold dear. 1.825x3.5x4.5