From ella & elly
Ella & Elly Women's Hand Sanitizer Multi-color - Red & White Animal Print Hand Sanitizer Holder - Set of Two
Advertisement
Red & White Animal Print Hand Sanitizer Holder - Set of Two. Ensure you always have your on-the-go sanitizer close at hand with these convenient key chains featuring fierce prints.Includes one red animal print holder, one white animal print holder and two empty bottles (four pieces total)Sanitizer not includedHolder: 2.76'' W x 3.94'' HBottle: holds 60mLGoldtone alloy / man-made / PETSpot cleanImported