Lancome Women's Fragrance Sets 5ml - Mini 5-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women

Mini 5-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women. Fresh delight defines this feminine fragrance set with its fruity and floral notes as amber, vanilla and apricot create warm bases. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 0.14-oz. La Vie eau de toilette, 0.17-oz. Hypnose eau de parfum, 0.17-oz. Miracle eau de parfum, 0.17-oz. Tresor in Love eau de parfum and 0.25-oz. Tresor eau de parfumTresor notes: rose, heliotrope, orris, apricot and irisHypnose notes: passion flower, orchid, vanilla, vetiver, white flowers and jasmine sambacLa vie est bell notes: black currant and pear base notes: tonka beans, pralines, patchouli and vanillaTresor in love notes: nectarine, peach, sour pear rose, jasmine, cedarwoodMiracle notes: notes: litchi, magnola, jasmine, ginger, pepper, musk and amberMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.