From carhartt
Carhartt Women's Extra-Large Dark Brown Cotton/Spandex Crawford Double Front Unlined Bib Overalls
Advertisement
Need a lighter overall. Look no further. The Crawford is built with spandex and Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Ribbed knit waistband moves sweat away from you to keep you cool. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas. Adjustable suspenders. Multi-compartment bib pocket with secure zipper closure. 2-large lower-front pockets. Double-front construction with cleanout bottom that accommodate knee pad. Multiple utility pockets. Utility band on each leg. Triple-stitched main seams for durability. Bootcut leg opening. Size: extra-large. Color: Dark Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.