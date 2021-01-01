CAT Footwear Women's Echo Waterproof 8'' Work Boots - Steel Toe - Marlin Size 7(W)

Never underestimate the power of a woman, especially one wearing CAT Footwear boots on the job. Made with the heaviest of industrial applications in mind, this steel toe boot is engineered using CAT Footwears patent-pending iTechnology construction, offering work boot durability with athletic shoe comfort for maximum coverage and protection. This boot is powered by Ergo Technology, which combines biomechanics, ingenuity, hardened durability and trademark grit to create a boot that will provide comfort all day long. The interior comfort of the boot is evident with its breathable lining and sock liner and the added shock absorption of the midsole. Stay fully protected with the waterproof uppers and the technology features, such as electrical hazard protection and slip resistant properties. Add a steel toe and you are set for any job. Slip into this bold, less-traditional work boot with a tall silhouette. Color: MARLIN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.