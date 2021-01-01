The bestselling Kimono robe returns this Spring in a range of super summery shades. Our customers call this their shower-robe, favourite-robe, holiday-robe or thank-heavens -it-is-back-in-stock robe! Hand block printed on lightweight soft, pure cotton by small communities of master craftsmen I have worked with for decades. This fabulous robe has a generous wrap, edged with a contrast border. This stripy border is also on the waist-tie, cuffs and pocket tops. There are two deep patch pockets. This gorgeous garment is hand printed in 6 metre lengths, therefore every garment will be slightly different Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. We recommend hand wash or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Kimono Robe - Sky XXL NoLoGo-chic