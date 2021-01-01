From twisted x
TWISTED X Women's All Around 9 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Bomber/Bomber Size 7(M)
Advertisement
The Women's 9 in. K Toe All Around Work Boot was designed with barn use in mind. Handcrafted of full-grain oiled leather that's crafted to take on everything from mucking stalls to fixing fences. Featuring quality materials and construction paired with extreme comfort make them perfect for any outdoor activity. This could easily become the most versatile boot you own. Color: Bomber/Bomber. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.