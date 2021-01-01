From ridetecs
RideTecs Women's Size 8.5 Black Grain Leather 6 in. Heeled Buckle Motorcycle Boots
These RideTecs Women's Grain Leather 6 in. Heeled Buckle Biker Boots are a favorite among women who love to flaunt their footwear. A great addition to any collection, these boots are durable thanks to their full-grain leather construction, oil-resistant outsole, and reinforced stitching. The inside zipper on the footwear helps for a more secure fit while side ankle straps add to the overall aesthetics of the shoes. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.