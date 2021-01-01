PeeKay Apparel - Feminism Women Rights - On Wednesdays We Smash The Patriarchy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

On Wednesdays we smash the patriarchy: Feminism women outfit with quote / saying is a cool way to show that human rights are women right and the rights of women are equal to the men. This design is the perfect gift idea for wife and girls for fighting the patriarchy. Perfect gift idea for all feminists who wholeheartedly oppose patriarchy and stand up for women's rights, human rights and equality. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only