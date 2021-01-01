Women Plastic Stackable Shoe Storage Organiser Drawer Box Metal Frame Wardrobe(Set Of 10)

This storage shoe box is made of plastic, which has no odor and is more beautiful and stronger than ordinary shoe boxes. Extra thick plastic is used around the shoe box, 8 metal edging, 8 food-grade plastic corners, strong load-bearing capacity, will not deform when stacked with dozens of layers.With white corner to protect your hands. The shoe container is designed with a small hole on the front so you can put your finger in and pull them out. Finish: Purple