From eva nyc
Eva Nyc Women Mane Magic 10-In-1 Conditioner - -
Eva Nyc Mane Magic 10-In-1 Conditioner. Magically perfect hair starts in the shower with mane magic 10-in-1 conditioner. Infused with Argan oil and Keravis Protein Complex, this ultra-moisturizing conditioner strengthens hair while delivering 10 benefits in one miracle formula! - Moisturizes - Reduces Frizz - Strengthens - Softens - Revitalizes - Nourishes - Detangles - Smooths - Increases Manageability - Healthy Look & Feel Safe for color, keratin, and Brazilian treated hair. NO parabens, sulfates, or artificial colors.