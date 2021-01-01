From donald by donald j pliner
Women Laptop Tote Bag Canvas Tote Bag Women Handbags Big Capacity Fit 156 Inch Laptop Daily Shoulder Bag Green
MaterialHigh density canvas and the shoulder strap combines leather and canvas together- double reinforcement. Structure: Zipper closure; Three open pockets on the front, your things can be easily access; one zippered pocket on the backside. Inside: Equipped with the fully padded 15.6 inch Laptop Compartment, definitely protect your laptop, three main pockets; one zippered pocket and several small compartments which makes your things well-organized. Dimension: L:16 W:4.7 H:13.7 shoulder strap:9.4 Weight: 1.54 lb A useful bag with roomy space can hold your Laptop, wallets, Documents, Files, Headphones, books and so on. It suits for any Occasions: Daily use, travel, work, school and many other occasions. You will never miss it! After-sales: We earnestly promise that we will provide you with the highest quality products and the best after-sale services. Please feel free to contact us by e-mail if you need help.