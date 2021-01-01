From tinksky
Women Fashion Short Curly Hair Wig Gradient Color Curl Wig Natural Looking Exquisite Rose Net Wig Cover (66193)
Natural looking suit for daily, party, fancy dress, celebration, Halloween, cosplay or any other occasion you want. Stylish design will make a new you. A short curly wig with gradient color design, fashion and stylish. High quality material ensures its and smooth touch. All wigs are hand made by professional workers. Feel like human hair and scalp, true-to-life in every detail. Ventilative, comfortable for daily wear. not stimulating skin.