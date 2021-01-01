Estée Lauder Women Automatic Eye Pencil Duo Refill

Estée Lauder Automatic Eye Pencil Duo Refill. BENEFITS: - Snaps easily into place - Never needs sharpening This is a refill cartridge for the Automatic Eye Pencil Duo. Snaps easily into place so you can change shades in an instant. Custom Eye Tool The snap-in, snap-out cartridges let you create your own custom eye tool. For example, if you have an Automatic Eye Pencil Duo in one shade, try a refill in a second shade. Just snap out the smudger cartridge and snap in the second shade for an ultra-convenient and very versatile tool. FORMULA FACTS - Dermatologist-tested - Ophthalmologist-tested - Suitable for contact lens wearers