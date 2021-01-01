From fabulous since birthday matching family gifts tee

Fabulous Since Birthday Matching Family Gifts Tee Women 79 Years Old Fabulous Since 1942 Happy 79th Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$24.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This is an amazing seventy-nine birthday for a woman. Floral design with a memorable inscription is perfect for a 79th bday party, Christmas, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, retirement. Awesome since 1942 for your mommy, grandma, wife, aunt, sister, retired, or colleague. A great flower vintage design for those born in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December 1942 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com