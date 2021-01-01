From fabulous since birthday matching family gifts tee
Fabulous Since Birthday Matching Family Gifts Tee Women 79 Years Old Fabulous Since 1942 Happy 79th Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is an amazing seventy-nine birthday for a woman. Floral design with a memorable inscription is perfect for a 79th bday party, Christmas, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, retirement. Awesome since 1942 for your mommy, grandma, wife, aunt, sister, retired, or colleague. A great flower vintage design for those born in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December 1942 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only