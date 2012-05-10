ActionHeat Women Size 10.5-12/Men Size 8.5-10 Grey Cotton 3.7-Volt Rechargeable Heated Socks with Remote, Grey/Grey

Introducing the new ActionHeat 2.0 Socks, Now featuring an easy to use remote and extended heating area. The 2.0 Socks use a new slim battery that slightly curves for a more comfortable fit. There is also a new convenient battery pocket to secure the battery. The ActionHeat 3.7-Volt battery heated socks are the perfect blend of quality and comfort. The Rechargeable ActionHeat socks reach a maximum temperature of 140°F and can last up to 7-hours. ActionHeat battery heated apparel utilizes innovative technology designed to warm the core body temperature. These revolutionary garments feature built-in heating panels and are made with ActionFlex material that provides lightweight warmth, comfort and versatility. ActionHeat heated garments use FAR infrared heating and ActionWave heat reflective technology to deliver hours of heat and comfort. ActionHeat allows you to stay warmer and enjoy outdoor winter activities longer than ever before. Color: Grey/Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.