Women 156 Inch Laptop Tote Bag Notebook Shoulder Bag Lightweight Multipocket Nylon Business Work Office Briefcase for ComputerMacbookUltrabookBlack

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfect size: 14.7 x 6 x 13 inch(L*W*H),The size of the internal compartment of the computer is about:15 x 10.5inches, ideal for 15.6-inch laptops. Top handle 11 inch, extra pouch about 6.8 x 4.5 inch. Large tote bag suitable for casual everyday use for women: dating / college / business travel / travel / work. Excellent quality - Laptop tote for women, high quality nylon fabric, Easy to clean, wear-resistant, can be gently brushed, not easy to deform or fade. Polyester lining, smooth microfiber leather, waterproof and durable, keep maintaining the shape of this elegant handbag for long-lasting durability. Inner various construction: include one main compartment for organizing daily item, and 2 compartment for 15.6 inch laptop and 12.9 inch ipad with thick soft pad. one side with a zipper pocket,2 slot pocket and 2 pen slot. Professional Laptop Case - The main compartment of the notebook, w