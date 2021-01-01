Woman with Venetian Mask - Photograph on Canvas

This beautiful modern, contemporary, and glam canvas art is printed using the highest quality fade-resistant ink on canvas. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality cotton canvas, using the finest quality ink which will not fade over time. All of our canvas prints are carefully packaged with plastic protection, fragile labeling, and sturdy boxes. Every canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D