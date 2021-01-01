Woman at a Window, painted in 1822, features Caspar David Friedrich's wife standing at the studio window gazing out into the open. Composed of horizontal and vertical lines, the studio feels lifeless. What is really the main focal point of this painting is what is unseen. This was a common theme of Friedrich's paintings. Intending to invoke the feeling of longing. Today, the original painting hangs in the Berlin museum, but we have reproduced this masterpiece with the same color details and emotions. This is the perfect painting to add intrigue and interest to your space. Frame Description: Sirocco Frame La Pastiche Woman at a window Framed 31-in H x 43-in W People Painting on Canvas | 688576916750