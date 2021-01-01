Womack 1 - Light Dark Granite Armed Sconce

Defined by its Tiffany-style shade, this one-light armed sconce brings a touch of traditional flair to any space in your home. Its rectangular back plate and straight arm give it a clean-lined look, while its oval shade (available in several tones) and conical fixture balance out its angles with soft curves. Crafted from steel, this versatile design sports a dark granite finish that complements most color palettes, making it easy to coordinate with your existing decor. Shade Color: Sea