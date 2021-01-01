Wolfgang Stool by Huppe - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (4901-432-CH600)

The Wolfgang Stool from Huppe was designed with comfort in mind, style on point and comes with gorgeous fabric options with which to adorn the back and seat gain their perfect match in the stained oak options of the frame. The Wolfgang Stool places its comfortable cushion at a slight angle to fit the natural curves of the human form and a simple footrest to effortlessly support its guests. Available in both bar and counter height, this minimalist piece allows you to mix and match with other dining furniture within and without the Wolfgang Collection. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Grey. Finish: Taupe