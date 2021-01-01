Wolfgang Dining Table by Huppe - Color: Black - Finish: Wood tones - (4988-469)

An intriguing play on the senses, the Wolfgang Dining Table by Huppe showcases a simple profile combined with ingenious design to achieve a unique floating effect. Designed by Joel Dupras, it features a tabletop that is elevated slightly above the base so that it appears to float over its legs. Made using solid oak, the tabletop is brushed by hand to add texture and depth. This table works well with dining chairs from the Wolfgang collection, bringing a Scandinavian-inspired touch to spaces. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Esspresso Oak