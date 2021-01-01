Wolfgang Chair Set of 2 by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4903-GO-CU010)

Scandinavian aesthetics with an Italian flair. The Wolfgang Chair Set of 2 by HuppÃ© sets the stage for a graceful, cozy dining space. Designed by Venetian designer Luca Nichetto, this pair draws inspirations from two iconic designers - Michael Thonet, who designed the No. 14 chair (aka the bistro chair), and Hans J. Wegner, designer of the Wishbone chair. These chairs are made from solid white oak with sturdy legs. The gracefully curved back and cushioned seats are upholstered for added comfort. The concealed hardware accents help to retain the clean, minimal look. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Grey Oak