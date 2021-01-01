Noble House Wolfe 18 in. Artificial Cypress Wreath

Add a seasonal touch to your home with a lush green addition. Our decorative wreath is an ideal addition to any space in need of a fresh natural touch. Featuring a woodland look comprised of long cypress branch tips, our artificial wreath accessory will bring any home to life. This is delightfully lightweight and requires effortless installation, allowing you to easily hang this wreath on a door or to place it around your favorite table centerpiece for an extra dash of style.