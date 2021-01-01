Wolfdale Patchwork Brown/Yellow Area Rug Set

The Wolfdale Collection sets the tone with distressed vintage patchwork area rugs that are perfect to infuse your home decor with old-world charm and contemporary flair. With styles in an array of colors and something to complement any decor, each rug in this collection displays a contemporary motif revived in fashionable colors and a soft feel underfoot. Perfect for any room of your home, especially living room, dining room, and bedroom. Family friendly for high traffic needs and very suitable for pets. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'8" x 4'11"