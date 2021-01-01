Trademark Fine Art 'Wolf Peeking Through The Birch' Canvas Art by Clarence Stewart

Artist: Clarence StewartSubject: AnimalsStyle: Natural ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a portrait of a wolf in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: White, Green, Black, Tan, Grey, Light Blue In the mid eighties and early nineties Clarence worked as a commercial artist and illustrator for, The Baptist Sunday School Board, Scripture Press Publishing, Victor Books, Augsburg Fortress Publishing and United Methodist Publishing Co. His Inspirational Art and Christian Art has been distributed nationwide by Northwestern Products, The Messiah?s Messenger and Dickson?s Gifts. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.