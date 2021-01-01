From foundry select
Wojcik 2 Piece Coffee Table Set
The clean lines and appealing design of this mid century modern coffee table create the perfect centerpiece for your living room. This nesting coffee table set is perfect for small spaces, simply tuck the smaller table underneath to save space. Its eclectic design and unique wood grain pattern lends a global-inspired feeling to your decor. Featuring a medium toned wood finish for a warm and inviting look that suits any decor style. Sleek tapered wood legs are simple yet elegant. Its oblong, oval shaped table top makes for a sophisticated focal point.