Elkay WNSF8372ROF Weldbilt 97-1/2" Triple Basin Free Standing Stainless Steel Utility Sink 6 Faucet Holes Fixture Utility Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay WNSF8372ROF Weldbilt 97-1/2" Triple Basin Free Standing Stainless Steel Utility Sink Product Features:Triple basin sink with a 33/33/33 split provides increased versatility for any taskCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 14 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeFree standing installation for mobility Center drain location provides optimal drainage capabilitySpecifications:Height: 14" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 27-1/2" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 97-1/2" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Left: 24"Middle: 24"Right: 24"Basin Length: (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Left: 24"Middle: 24"Right: 24"Basin Depth: (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Left: 24"Middle: 24"Right: 24"Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Faucet Holes: 3, 4, 6Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 6 Faucet Holes