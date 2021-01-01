From elkay
Elkay WNSF8372L2 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 97-1/2" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and Two Faucet Holes
Elkay WNSF8372L2 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 97-1/2" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and Two Faucet Holes Elkay Weldbilt Stainless Steel 97-1/2" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and Two Faucet HolesHighest quality sink formed of 14 stainless steel.Product Features:Floor mountTriple compartment Scullery sinkStainless steelWelded 1/4" radius coved corner constructionWelds are ground to a smooth and cleanable finishFull length 8" high backsplash with 45° sloped top1-1/2" wide inward sloping top channel rimsSink compartments pitched to drainIntegral drainboardExposed surfaces polishedSinks supported on 16 stainless steel 1-5/8" O.D. tubular legsProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Floor MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 3Sink Dimensions: 97-1/2" L x 27-1/2" WBowl Depth: 14"Left Bowl Dimensions: 24" L x 24" W x 14" DCenter Bowl Dimensions: 24" L x 24" W x 14" DRight Bowl Dimensions: 24" L x 24" W x 14" DFaucet Holes: 2Drain Size: 3-1/2"Backsplash Height: 8"Ship Wt: 253 lbs Stainless Steel Stainless Steel