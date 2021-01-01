From elkay
Elkay WNSF8360LR4 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 108" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left and Right Drain Board and Four Faucet
Elkay WNSF8360LR4 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 108" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left and Right Drain Board and Four Faucet Holes Elkay Weldbilt Stainless Steel 108" Floor Mount Triple Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left and Right Drain Board and Four Faucet HolesHighest quality sink formed of 14 stainless steel.Product Features:Floor mountTriple compartment Scullery sinkStainless steelWelded 1/4" radius coved corner constructionWelds are ground to a smooth and cleanable finishFull length 8" high backsplash with 45° sloped top1-1/2" wide inward sloping top channel rimsSink compartments pitched to drainIntegral drainboardsExposed surfaces polishedSinks supported on 16 stainless steel 1-5/8" O.D. tubular legsProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Floor MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 3Sink Dimensions: 108" L x 27-1/2" WBowl Depth: 14"Left Bowl Dimensions: 20" L x 24" W x 14" DCenter Bowl Dimensions: 20" L x 24" W x 14" DRight Bowl Dimensions: 20" L x 24" W x 14" DFaucet Holes: 4Drain Size: 3-1/2"Backsplash Height: 8"Ship Wt: 280 lbs Stainless Steel Stainless Steel