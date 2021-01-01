Elkay WNSF8260LOF Weldbilt 85-1/2" Double Basin Free Standing Stainless Steel Utility Sink 2 Faucet Holes Fixture Utility Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay WNSF8260LOF Weldbilt 85-1/2" Double Basin Free Standing Stainless Steel Utility Sink Product Features:Double basin sink with a 50/50 split provides increased versatility for any taskCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 14 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeFree standing installation for mobility Center drain location provides optimal drainage capabilitySpecifications:Height: 14" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 27-1/2" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 85-1/2" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Left: 24"Right: 24"Basin Length: (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Left: 30"Right: 30"Basin Depth: (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Left: 14"Right: 14"Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Faucet Holes: 2, 4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 2 Faucet Holes