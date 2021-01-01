From elkay
Elkay WNSF8136L1 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 61-1/2" Floor Mount Single Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and One Faucet Hole
Elkay WNSF8136L1 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 61-1/2" Floor Mount Single Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and One Faucet Hole Elkay Weldbilt Stainless Steel 61-1/2" Floor Mount Single Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Left Side Drain Board and One Faucet HoleHighest quality sink formed of 14 stainless steel.Product Features:Floor mountSingle compartment Scullery sinkStainless steelWelded 1/4" radius coved corner constructionWelds are ground to a smooth and cleanable finishFull length 8" high backsplash with 45° sloped top1-1/2" wide inward sloping top channel rimsSink compartments pitched to drainExposed surfaces polishedIntegral drainboardSinks supported on 16 stainless steel 1-5/8" O.D. tubular legsProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Floor MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 61-1/2" L x 27-1/2" WBowl Depth: 14"Bowl Dimensions: 36" L x 24" W x 14" DFaucet Holes: 1Drain Size: 3-1/2"Backsplash Height: 8"Ship Wt: 121 lbs Stainless Steel Stainless Steel