From kd heating and air conditioning, inc.
WM100 Full Metal 4 Channels UHF Professional Wireless Lavalier Microphone System Compatible for Canon Nikon Sony Panasonic DSLR CameraXLR Camcorder.
Advertisement
UHF wireless digital encryption communication technology is adopted. Stable and reliable Full of Metal body, Built-in lithium battery for circularly charging, useful and durable Technology of reducing noise with WNCR acoustics environment, which can effectively reduce environment noise and wind noise Digital ID management for multiple settings without interference to each other Compatible with most camera, phone and Camcorder, be widely used in video recording, program hosting, special interviews, and other wireless applications