Wine-Mate WM-6500DWC 1500 Cu. Ft. Water Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit Stainless Steel Wine Cellar Climate Control Wine Cellar Cooling

Wine-Mate WM-6500DWC 1500 Cu. Ft. Water Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit The Wine-Mate 1500 Cu. Ft. Water Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit (WM-6500SSDWC) is suitable for larger wine storage areas. The unit has a cooling capacity of 1500 cubic foot. A one year warranty parts & labor, paired with a range of additional features ensures that the product is high-quality, and customizable to your needs. Cooling Capacity:The unit can cool 1500 cubic foot, a larger capacity than the smaller alternatives also offered by Wine-Mate. It is an ideal choice for larger storage areas where wine just needs to be kept cool Ceiling Mounted: The unit is designed to be ceiling mounted, so if placed centrally within the cellar, it will effectively cool the entire space Two Way Air Flow: The unit provides two way air supply operation, which helps the product function efficiently when ceiling mounted Range of Settings:Alongside an alarm, the unit features a defrost and an anti-short cycle, giving you a range of settings to customize to your needs Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Units Stainless Steel