Wine-Mate WM-6500DS 1500 Cu. Ft. Ducted Wine Cellar Cooling System Black Wine Cellar Climate Control Wine Cellar Cooling Systems Ducted Wine Cellar

Wine-Mate WM-6500DS 1500 Cu. Ft. Ducted Wine Cellar Cooling System With the Wine-Mate WM-6500DS ducted cooling system, you get exceptional cooling performance wherever you like, with plenty of installation options to fit with your wine cellars needs. It can even be positioned outside to keep your wine cellar whisper quiet. This cooling system is self-contained and is capable of treating areas of air as large as 1500 cubic feet - making this an ideal cooling system for medium to large sized wine cellars. This unit does this by sending cool treated air up through an insulated vent to the wine cellar, which then spreads it throughout the cellar consistently to enable long-term cooling - great for wine ageing. Ducts are not included with this cooling unit, and are required for the unit to function. Self-Contained:This unit is highly versatile when it comes to deciding where to place it within your business or home. The unit is well-suited for both indoor and outdoor use Temperature 50 - 65F:Temperature can be altered between these two temperatures to create the best possible environment for wine to age, or simply to keep it cool 1500 Cubic Feet Influence:This unit can treat a generous amount of space with no hassle, and works at a steady 490 CFM, meaning that cool air can be fully circulated to alter the temperature in just over three minutes Simple Controls:Comes with a temperature control that is easy to fit either indoors or outdoors that provides an ergonomic means of controlling the wine cellars temperature, lowering the humidity and activating manual defrost maintenance Works Quietly:Depending on where you position the unit, this cooling system can be whisper quiet. Placing the unit outside allows the walls of the wine cellar to muffle the noise from the unit Ducted Wine Cellar Cooling Units Black