Wine-Mate WM-6500D 1500 Cu. Ft. Wine Cellar Cooling Split System Stainless Steel Wine Cellar Climate Control Wine Cellar Cooling Systems Split System

Wine-Mate WM-6500D 1500 Cu. Ft. Wine Cellar Cooling Split System Keep your wine collection happy and healthy in your wine cellar for years of enjoyment. The Wine-Mate 1500 Cu. Ft. Wine Cellar Cooling Split System (WM-6500SSD-1) easily maintains temperature and humidity in wine cellars up to 1,500 cubic feet. It's easily controlled by an electronic panel with an easy-to-read digital display. To suit your home's needs, this split system lets you place the condenser unit up to 50 feet away. Not just powerful and reliable, it operates whisper quiet making it great for residential use. Reliable: This unit easily controls temperature and humidity in wine cellars up to 1,500 cubic feet Quiet Operation: It offers whisper-quiet operation, ideal for residential use Versatile Use: Not just for wine cellars, this unit perfect for storing fine leather goods, cigars, meats, and more Quality Features: It includes electronic thermostat, digital LED display, audible and visual alarms, and more Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Units Stainless Steel